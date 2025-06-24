FIFA World Cup 2026: US visa wait times in India up to 14 months; Check city-wise list, which visa to apply for

With less than a year to go until the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in the United States, Indian football fans hoping to attend the global tournament face a critical hurdle: visa wait times. In major Indian cities, securing a US B1/B2 visitor visa could take anywhere from six to fourteen months, meaning fans need to act now or risk missing the tournament entirely.

The B1/B2 visa, required for tourism, short trips, and event attendance, is the key to entry for Indian fans planning to travel to the US for the World Cup. But the timelines are tight.

According to the latest US State Department data, the current visitor visa wait times in India are as follows:

Chennai: 14 months

Mumbai: 9.5 months

New Delhi: 8 months

Hyderabad: 7 months

Kolkata: 6 months

These figures underscore the urgency. Fans in Kolkata and Hyderabad stand a better chance of obtaining a visa in time, while Chennai applicants face the steepest challenge. The longer one waits, the slimmer the odds of securing a timely appointment.

Some fans are looking outside India for faster options. Nearby countries within a five-hour flight offer shorter wait times:

Colombo: No wait

Bangkok & Doha: ~1 month

Muscat: 3 months

Kathmandu: 6.5 months

Abu Dhabi: 5.5 months

Dubai: 8 months

For comparison, long delays persist in other parts of the world: Colombia (15 months), Honduras (14 months), and Mexico (10–16 months depending on location).

What you'll need to apply:

Valid passport

Completed DS-160 form

Digital passport-style photograph

Proof of funds and ties to India

Travel history or documentation of past US visits

Application steps:

Fill out the DS-160 online Pay the visa fee (USD 185) Book an appointment Attend your interview with the required documents

Travellers from 42 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, and most of Western Europe, can bypass this entirely via the US Visa Waiver Program, entering the US for up to 90 days using an online ESTA approval.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 begins on June 11 and features matches across iconic US stadiums, including Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium), New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium), Miami (Hard Rock Stadium), Dallas (AT&T Stadium), and Boston (Gillette Stadium). The final will be held at MetLife Stadium on July 19.