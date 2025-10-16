Fined for failure to carry papers: What India’s green card holders need to know about US policy change

A 60-year-old green card holder in Chicago, Rueben Antonio Cruz, was recently fined $130 after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents discovered that he was not carrying his identification during a routine check. This incident has sparked a wider conversation about a long-ignored immigration rule now being revived under the Trump administration, which requires noncitizens to always carry proof of their legal status. Advertisement

“This is the second case I've seen in the last month (the first involving a green card holder) of a noncitizen being criminally charged for failing to carry their papers,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council on X. “This is a law that has been around for generations but has rarely been used. Now it’s being brought back under Trump.”

The law, part of Section 264 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), requires all non-U.S. citizens over the age of 18 to carry proof of their registration, typically an alien registration card or green card. Failure to comply is considered a misdemeanour, and although fines were historically capped at $100, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidelines now allow penalties as high as $5,000 or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

While this rule has been in place since 1940, it has rarely been enforced until now. Under President Trump’s directive to tighten immigration laws, DHS and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) are pushing to ensure that noncitizens follow this regulation. A new online system, Form G-325R, introduced in March 2025, allows those who have never been formally registered to complete the necessary paperwork and obtain the required documentation.

This revival of the rule has sparked concern among civil rights organisations, who argue that it could lead to racial profiling and arbitrary enforcement. However, a recent legal challenge to the policy was dismissed by the courts, meaning the rule remains in effect. Professor Jonathan Weinberg from Wayne State University Law School described the current framework as “convoluted” and criticised the lack of clarity regarding who must carry proof of registration.

The case in Chicago is part of a broader effort, Operation Midway Blitz, which has led to more frequent document checks. As this law is enforced more consistently, green card holders and other noncitizens are finding themselves subjected to fines and potential legal consequences.