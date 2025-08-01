France Schengen visa in 4 days: Bengaluru couple's this DIY strategy wins 90-day entry

When a Bengaluru-based couple applied for their France Schengen visa in July 2025, they didn't expect to have their passports back, with a 90-day multiple-entry visa, within just four working days. But as shared in a popular Reddit post under r/Schengenvisa, that's exactly what happened.

“We applied for a France Schengen visa with a 16-day itinerary… and we ended up getting a 90-day multiple entry visa,” the original poster wrote. “I received the passport at home just four working days after my VFS appointment.”

The application was filed at the VFS Global centre in Bengaluru, with one applicant sponsoring both himself and his spouse. The couple's approach involved a well-organised documentation file, strategic selections on the application form, and a clear cover letter explaining the funding and travel plans.

Inside the application: A couple's document checklist

The couple filed a group application, each with a copy of key documents such as a day-wise itinerary, round-trip flight tickets, hotel bookings under one name but annotated for two, travel insurance, and employer letters. Supporting documents such as a marriage certificate and wedding photos were added to strengthen the case as a family application.

Additional financial documents, including salary slips, ITRs, home loan statements, and mutual fund holdings, were submitted only in the sponsoring partner's file. The wife's application contained a signed sponsorship letter, stating the partner would fund the entire trip.

Other practical tips shared included:

Use black-and-white printouts (no need for colour)

Highlight key numbers (bank balances, passport numbers) for quicker review

Always choose multiple entry, even for a short trip; it doesn't hurt chances

The couple also clarified that while dummy bookings are useful for visa purposes, one must monitor their status.

“Just remember about dummy bookings, they check your PNR and your hotel booking status too. May be random. But they do,” noted a Reddit user responding to the post.

“Spain and France are faster”: Other applicants weigh in

The post triggered responses from other Indian applicants who recently secured visas for France, Germany, and Spain.

One Redditor commented, “Congrats, I just got my France Visa for business purpose yesterday. Visa processes are really hectic and I was tensed till I got my passport in hand. I got it in 3 working days.”

Another, who applied for a 35-day Schengen visa to Germany for himself and his wife, wrote: “I was also in same boat… and got it within 7 days (Germany) for a 35 days trip.”

The original poster's France itinerary included six nights in Paris, five in Amsterdam, and five in Munich. While three-country itineraries are often accepted, the user advised caution, “Three countries might be a bit much… feel free to just keep it to one or two. You can always modify your travel plans later (just make sure your main destination stays the same).”