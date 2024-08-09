Free visas to all Indians! US startup CEO's victory scheme after Neeraj Chopra's bags silver at Paris Olympics

In a remarkable gesture of support, Mohak Nahta, the founder and CEO of Atlys, announced that the company would provide free visas to all Indians, honouring a promise made before the Paris Olympics.

Last week, Nahta declared that if Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra secured a gold medal, he would personally send a free visa to everyone.

Although Chopra ultimately won a silver medal, Nahta has chosen to uphold his commitment. In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, he expressed, "I promised a free visa if we won gold. Today, it's clear—it's not the color of the medal but our spirit that shines. To celebrate this achievement, I'm going ahead with our original offer of free visas for all Indians today."

This initiative reflects not only the excitement surrounding Chopra's performance but also a celebration of national pride and unity.

Atlys thus offers a free visa to any nation worldwide, only for today. After announcing this exciting offer, Atlys has experienced remarkable responses, with visits to their platforms increasing by more than 124%, doubling their user engagement.

While there is typically a visa fee required for applications, Atlys is waiving this cost entirely, allowing Indians to apply for visas without any payment. The platform will cover both the service fee and the visa cost, resulting in a total payment of Rs 0 for those acquiring the visa.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion, won the silver with a throw of 89.45 meters at the Men's Javelin throw final. On the other hand, Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem stunned the world by breaking the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters during the Paris 2024 Olympics final at the Stade de France on Thursday.



Chopra's Olympic final began with a foul, stumbling after his release, causing his foot to cross the line. Undeterred, his second throw soared through the Paris night, landing at 89.45 meters, placing him second behind Nadeem’s record-breaking 92.97 meters.