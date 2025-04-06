From April 9, new UK rules to favour locally-based migrants over foreign recruits in care sector

Starting April 9, the UK government mandates care providers to prioritise employing migrant workers already residing in the country over recruiting from overseas. This decision, as part of new immigration rules, aims to mitigate the misuse of the Health & Care Visa route, introduced in 2020 to alleviate staffing shortages.

Care providers "will have to first prove that they have attempted to recruit a worker from within England who needs new sponsorship."

The Home Office is vigilant against employers exploiting the visa system, where allegations have surfaced of migrant workers being charged for sponsorship certificates or arriving to find no work available. This tightening of rules is part of broader measures to ensure that "those who have come to the UK to support our adult care sector should have the opportunity to do so, free from abuse and exploitation," mentioned Seema Malhotra, the minister for migration and citizenship.

The care sector's reliance on migrant workers is notable, with nearly a third of its workforce consisting of migrants from countries like Nigeria, Zimbabwe, India, and the Philippines. Recent changes include a new minimum salary threshold for care workers, aligning with official pay data and mandating a wage of at least £12.82 per hour. This adjustment aims to curtail exploitation and provide fair compensation.

Between July 2022 and December 2024, over 470 sponsor licences in the care sector were revoked due to exploitation allegations, highlighting the need for stricter regulations. The Home Office continues to monitor and revoke licences from non-compliant employers. This reflects ongoing efforts to improve conditions and uphold legal standards.

Moreover, the government has updated the Skilled Worker visa rules, requiring firms to prioritise hiring international care workers already present in the UK. This initiative is aligned with the UK government’s Plan for Change, which seeks to reduce dependency on overseas recruitment and streamline immigration processes.

Additionally, the Home Office has tightened the rules on the Short-Term Student route, addressing concerns that some individuals exploit this route without intending to leave the UK post-visa expiration. This change seeks to ensure genuine compliance with visa conditions.

The Immigration White Paper, expected later this year, will provide more details on these changes, further clarifying how care providers should adapt to the new rules. It will outline enforcement mechanisms to ensure that the recruitment process adheres to the new immigration regulations.