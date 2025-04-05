Applying for US visa just got stricter! Applicants must now complete DS-160 first or risk losing appointment slots

The US Department of State has rolled out a key change to the visa application process — requiring all applicants to complete and submit the DS-160 form before booking an appointment. This shift could impact how quickly applicants secure interview slots, and missing a single detail may now send you back to square one.

Related Articles

The DS-160 is the mandatory online application form for all non-immigrant visa seekers entering the US temporarily. Until now, applicants could schedule an interview before submitting the form — but that has changed.

Under the new system, applicants must first complete the DS-160 and then use its barcode number to schedule their appointment. If the numbers don’t match, the appointment is invalid and will have to be rescheduled. Consular staff cannot make corrections on the applicant’s behalf.

The update is aimed at curbing appointment hoarding, reducing processing delays, improving data accuracy, and ensuring only serious applicants secure interview slots.

Steps under the new process:

Complete and submit the DS-160 form via the CEAC website Save the DS-160 confirmation page with the barcode Log in to the visa appointment portal using the same DS-160 number Schedule the interview and pay the visa fee Print all confirmation pages and prepare for the interview

This change is especially important for:

Applicants who booked appointments without first submitting DS-160

Those seeking expedited or group appointments

While the system is expected to improve efficiency, Singh cautioned, “Visa processing times can still vary based on workload and staffing at individual US embassies or consulates.”

Visa renewal policy has also changed

In February, the US tightened rules for renewing non-immigrant visas. Previously, those whose visas expired within 48 months could renew via the dropbox system. That window has now been cut to 12 months.

According to The National Law Review, this change is expected to slow down renewals for categories like: