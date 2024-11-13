From Orry to Alia Bhatt, these Indian celebrities do not hold an Indian passport

Bollywood has embraced a diverse array of talent from around the world, which is a testament to its inclusive nature. Many of today’s top celebrities have captured the hearts of Indian audiences despite not holding Indian citizenship or passports.

Here’s a closer look at some of the leading Bollywood stars who hail from abroad but have made significant contributions to Indian cinema.

Imran Khan

Actor Imran Khan, who was not born in India, is another notable celebrity without an Indian passport as he was born in Wisconsin. Reports indicate that he is currently exploring options to obtain Indian citizenship.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, whose mother, Soni Razdan, is of British descent, also holds a British passport. She was born in Mumbai, India, but she has a UK passport because her mother, Soni Razdan, was raised in the UK. Recently married to fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor, the couple welcomed their first child, further solidifying their place in Bollywood's elite.

Katrina Kaif

Renowned for her performances in Indian films, Katrina Kaif has also made waves in the beauty industry. Born to Kashmiri and English parents in Hong Kong, Kaif does not possess an Indian passport, holding citizenship of her birthplace instead.

Orry

Orry is a well-known figure in Bollywood, even though he is not an actor. It has recently come to light that he is a US citizen, as he participated in the US election by voting.

Nora Fatehi

Canadian-born Nora Fatehi has become one of Bollywood's most recognized faces, despite not holding an Indian passport. Her captivating performances on stage and in films have garnered her widespread acclaim.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez has made a significant impact on Bollywood, yet she does not possess an Indian passport. Her diverse background has contributed to her unique appeal in the industry.

Amy Jackson

British actress Amy Jackson has starred in numerous Indian films, yet she too does not hold an Indian passport, maintaining her British citizenship.

Kalki Koechlin

French-born Kalki Koechlin has delivered several outstanding performances in Indian cinema. Her French citizenship has not hindered her success in Bollywood, where she is celebrated for her talent.

Sunny Leone

American-Canadian actress Sunny Leone rounds out this list of Bollywood stars without Indian passports.