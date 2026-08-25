Russia moves to secure India's fertiliser supply as subsidy bill mounts

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The assurance comes as the West Asia crisis and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz have complicated global supplies of fertiliser and key inputs such as LNG.

For India, the supply question has a direct fiscal implication. The government has so far spent more than 55% of its Rs 1.77 lakh crore fertiliser subsidy allocation for FY27, government sources confirmed to Business Today. Of this, around 40% has been incurred towards urea imports and domestic production.

Business Today reported in June that the Department of Fertilisers has sought a 100 per cent increase in allocation over the Rs 1.77 lakh crore provided in the Union Budget, arguing that substantially higher subsidies will be required to meet demand and absorb elevated global prices. The request has added to fiscal concerns within the ministry, given the significant subsidy burden involved.

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While global urea prices have eased sharply from their April peak, other fertiliser prices remain elevated. Landed urea prices have fallen around 60% to $390 a tonne, from nearly $1,000 in April. However, DAP and MoP prices were around 15% and 10% higher, respectively, in July from a year earlier.

India imports around 70% of its fertiliser requirements and raw materials, making supply disruptions particularly significant. The government has consequently diversified procurement across countries, including Oman, Malaysia, Vietnam, Russia, Nigeria, and Egypt.

The Russian assurance could provide an additional layer of supply security, but the impact on the subsidy bill will depend on global prices, import costs, and the terms at which fertilisers are sourced.

