Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
nri
visa
GCC to launch Schengen-style Unified Tourist visa for these Gulf nations soon

GCC to launch Schengen-style Unified Tourist visa for these Gulf nations soon

The Unified GCC Visa aims to simplify movement within the region, much like Europe’s Schengen visa, by allowing seamless entry across member states

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 30, 2026 4:02 PM IST
GCC to launch Schengen-style Unified Tourist visa for these Gulf nations soonCheaper Gulf travel ahead: unified GCC visa to cost less than most e-visa options

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has delayed the rollout of its long-awaited Schengen-style unified tourist visa, confirming that the “GCC Grand Tours” visa is now expected to launch at any time in 2026, rather than the earlier end-2025 target.

The single permit is designed to allow tourists to move freely across six GCC nations, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, on one authorisation, reducing the need to apply for separate visas country-by-country.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The visa, also known as the GCC Unified Tourist Visa, was approved in November 2023 during a meeting of GCC interior ministers in Oman and has been positioned as a regional mobility initiative inspired by Europe’s Schengen system.

Officials cited delays in integrating backend systems across the six-member bloc as the key reason for the postponement. The work involves syncing immigration databases and security-screening protocols between sovereign jurisdictions, a process seen as central to enabling seamless cross-border travel under one visa.

Back-end testing reportedly flagged compatibility gaps in API–Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems and biometric watch-list integrations. Ministers have now opted for phased pilots rather than a simultaneous region-wide rollout.

Once implemented, the unified visa is expected to benefit frequent travellers from India as well, given the scale of Indian movement across the Gulf region each year.

Advertisement

Cost of GCC Visa

Officials say the visa is expected to cost between $90 and $130 (Dh330–Dh480), depending on the duration and whether travellers opt for a single-country or multi-entry version. The multi-entry “GCC Grand Tour” visa will reportedly allow stays between 30 and 90 days.

How current Gulf visas compare

For now, UAE residents must still apply for individual e-visas for each GCC country, with costs varying widely:

  • Saudi Arabia: Around SAR535 (Dh525) for a one-year, multiple-entry e-visa including insurance. It allows stays up to 90 days per visit and remains among the costliest options.

  • Kuwait: GCC residents can now get a 30-day visa on arrival, but online processing often costs Dh250–Dh300, depending on the service provider.

    Advertisement

  • Oman: One of the most affordable, offering a single-entry GCC Resident e-Visa for OMR5 (Dh48), valid for 28 days. Travellers can also obtain visas at land borders.

  • Qatar: A QAR100 (Dh100–105) e-visa offers a 30-day stay. Some nationalities may qualify for visa-free entry.

  • Bahrain: Costs vary — BD29 (Dh284) for a single-entry and BD77 (Dh756) for a three-month multiple-entry permit.

 

Published on: Jan 30, 2026 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today