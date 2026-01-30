GCC to launch Schengen-style Unified Tourist visa for these Gulf nations soon

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has delayed the rollout of its long-awaited Schengen-style unified tourist visa, confirming that the “GCC Grand Tours” visa is now expected to launch at any time in 2026, rather than the earlier end-2025 target.

The single permit is designed to allow tourists to move freely across six GCC nations, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, on one authorisation, reducing the need to apply for separate visas country-by-country.

The visa, also known as the GCC Unified Tourist Visa, was approved in November 2023 during a meeting of GCC interior ministers in Oman and has been positioned as a regional mobility initiative inspired by Europe’s Schengen system.

Officials cited delays in integrating backend systems across the six-member bloc as the key reason for the postponement. The work involves syncing immigration databases and security-screening protocols between sovereign jurisdictions, a process seen as central to enabling seamless cross-border travel under one visa.

Back-end testing reportedly flagged compatibility gaps in API–Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems and biometric watch-list integrations. Ministers have now opted for phased pilots rather than a simultaneous region-wide rollout.

Once implemented, the unified visa is expected to benefit frequent travellers from India as well, given the scale of Indian movement across the Gulf region each year.

Cost of GCC Visa

Officials say the visa is expected to cost between $90 and $130 (Dh330–Dh480), depending on the duration and whether travellers opt for a single-country or multi-entry version. The multi-entry “GCC Grand Tour” visa will reportedly allow stays between 30 and 90 days.

How current Gulf visas compare

For now, UAE residents must still apply for individual e-visas for each GCC country, with costs varying widely: