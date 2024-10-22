Germany turns lucky for Indians! Nation announces 90,000 skilled labour visas for job seekers

In a bid to combat an acute workforce shortage hampering its economy, Germany has unveiled plans to significantly increase the annual cap on skilled labour visas for Indian professionals—from 20,000 to 90,000. This ambitious initiative targets critical gaps in vital sectors, including information technology, nursing, and caregiving, currently facing a pressing demand for skilled workers.

According to the German Economic Institute, the country is grappling with an alarming 570,000 unfilled job vacancies, a situation that has exacerbated challenges across various industries and stymied economic growth. The new visa policy is seen as an essential step in attracting foreign talent to alleviate these labor shortages.

Germany, renowned for its engineering expertise and advanced healthcare services, is increasingly reliant on external talent to maintain economic resilience and uphold industry standards. The IT sector, in particular, is under strain as technology firms struggle to meet the demands of digitalization amid a lack of sufficient expertise.

This strategic move aligns with similar initiatives by countries such as Japan, which is also actively pursuing Indian talent to enhance its workforce. With a burgeoning pool of highly skilled professionals, especially in the fields of IT and healthcare, India has emerged as a crucial source of expertise for developed nations looking to fill skill gaps.

The focus on Indian talent is not solely about addressing immediate workforce needs; it also aims to cultivate long-term economic and technological collaboration between Germany and India. Given their robust bilateral relations, the expansion of skilled labour visas is expected to further strengthen their strategic ties.