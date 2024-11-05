Good news for Indian travellers! Thailand indefinitely extends visa-free entry for Indians

In a positive development for Indian travelling enthusiasts, Thailand has announced the indefinite extension of its visa-free entry policy for Indian nationals. Initially set to expire on November 11, 2024, this extension allows Indian visitors to enjoy a stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without the need for a visa, with an option to further extend their stay by an additional 30 days through local immigration offices.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirmed this decision, and officials at the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi expressed that the extension reflects Thailand's commitment to fostering tourism. This policy facilitates hassle-free entry, encouraging Indian nationals to explore the country's rich cultural and scenic offerings.

The visa-free travel initiative is set to have a substantial impact on both visitors and the local economy. Key benefits include:

- Increased tourism revenue: The simplified entry process is expected to boost demand for accommodations and tourism-related services, including dining, tours, and local transportation.

- Job creation: The rise in tourist numbers is anticipated to create jobs and provide economic benefits for local communities reliant on the tourism sector.

Thailand is known for its vibrant mix of culture, nature, and adventure. Visitors can immerse themselves in the bustling capital of Bangkok, home to stunning landmarks such as the Grand Palace and Wat Arun. For those seeking a more relaxed experience, the northern city of Chiang Mai offers tranquil temples and breathtaking mountain treks.

Travellers are also encouraged to explore the iconic Floating Markets near Bangkok, where shopping can be enjoyed while navigating picturesque canals.

With an inviting atmosphere, diverse cuisine, and friendly locals, Thailand stands out as an unforgettable destination. Whether one is drawn to its pristine beaches, historic temples, or lively cities, the country promises an adventure tailored for every type of traveller.

