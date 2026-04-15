Greece golden visa: Schengen access, no stay rule, family included; Why Indians are applying

Greece's Golden Visa has quietly become one of Europe's most sought-after residency-by-investment programmes, and Indian investors are increasingly taking notice. With a starting investment of €250,000 (Rs 2.74 crore approx), no mandatory stay requirement, and visa-free access across 27 Schengen countries, the programme offers a rare mix of flexibility and long-term security that few European alternatives can match.

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Since its launch in 2013, Greece has issued more than 31,000 Golden Visas. Between 2014 and 2021 alone, over 9,600 main applicants received residency, injecting more than €2.6 billion into the Greek economy. Historically popular among Chinese, Turkish, Russian and Lebanese investors, the programme is now drawing growing interest from Indian nationals.

What is the Greece Golden Visa?

The Greece Golden Visa is a residency-by-investment programme that allows non-EU citizens to obtain Greek residency by investing in real estate or other qualifying assets. Once approved, holders can live, work and travel freely across Greece and the Schengen zone. The visa is valid for five years and can be renewed indefinitely without requiring the holder to relocate permanently.

Applications typically take around six months to process.

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How much does it cost?

Real estate remains the most popular investment route, and the threshold depends on location and property type:

€250,000 – Commercial conversions or restoration projects

€400,000 (Rs 4.39 cr approx) – Rural areas or smaller, less populated cities

€800,000 (Rs 8.79 cr approx) – High-demand markets such as Athens and Thessaloniki

For those preferring non-property routes, alternative investment options include:

€500,000 in Greek government bonds

€800,000 in shares or bonds of Greek companies

€400,000 minimum lease agreement in tourist accommodation properties

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the Greece Golden Visa, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a non-EU citizen

Be at least 18 years old Advertisement

Hold a clean criminal record

Have valid medical insurance

Meet the investment requirements set by the programme

The programme also allows investors to include family members under a single investment. Those covered are:

Spouse

Dependent children up to the age of 21

Parents of both the applicant and their spouse

Each family member receives a residence permit with the same validity as the main applicant.

Why Indians are choosing Greece

For Indian investors, the programme addresses several practical concerns at once.

The absence of a mandatory stay requirement is particularly valuable. Whether running a business in India, travelling frequently, or simply wanting a European backup option without committing to relocation, holders can maintain their residency permit as long as the investment is kept in place.

Schengen access is another significant draw. A Greek residence permit allows Indian nationals to travel across 27 European countries for short stays, removing the need for repeated visa applications for business or leisure travel.

The family inclusion provision also resonates strongly. Under a single qualifying investment, parents of both the applicant and spouse can be included, a feature that aligns well with the priorities of Indian families thinking across generations.

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When weighed against rival programmes, Greece consistently comes out ahead on several fronts:

Lower overall investment thresholds than Portugal, Spain or Malta

Faster processing timelines

No mandatory stay requirements

Stronger family inclusion rules

Tax benefits and property upside

Greece offers tax incentives for retirees and digital nomads, and a Double Taxation Treaty means investors may avoid being taxed twice on international income. Greece's property market, which struggled in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, has since recovered and is on an upward trajectory, adding potential capital appreciation to the residency benefit.

While short-term rentals are restricted for Golden Visa properties, long-term leasing is generally permitted, subject to local regulations.

Can it lead to citizenship?

The Golden Visa does not grant automatic citizenship, but it can serve as a long-term foundation. After approximately 7 years of legal residence, provided the applicant actually lives in Greece and meets the language and integration requirements, they may become eligible to apply for Greek citizenship. For Indian families planning a multi-generational presence in Europe, this optional pathway is strategically relevant.

How to apply: Step by step