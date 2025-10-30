Gulf's Schengen-style visa: This is how much multi-country GCC visa will cost Indian travellers 

Planning a Gulf tour soon? Travelling across multiple Gulf countries is about to get much easier, and possibly cheaper. The Unified GCC Visa, expected to launch soon, will allow UAE residents and travellers to visit several Gulf states using a single permit, instead of applying for separate e-visas for each country.

Officials say the visa is expected to cost between $90 and $130 (Dh330–Dh480), depending on the duration and whether travellers opt for a single-country or multi-entry version. The multi-entry “GCC Grand Tour” visa will reportedly allow stays between 30 and 90 days.

How current Gulf visas compare

For now, UAE residents must still apply for individual e-visas for each GCC country, with costs varying widely:

Saudi Arabia: Around SAR535 (Dh525) for a one-year, multiple-entry e-visa including insurance. It allows stays up to 90 days per visit and remains among the costliest options.

Kuwait: GCC residents can now get a 30-day visa on arrival, but online processing often costs Dh250–Dh300, depending on the service provider.

Oman: One of the most affordable, offering a single-entry GCC Resident e-Visa for OMR5 (Dh48), valid for 28 days. Travellers can also obtain visas at land borders.

Qatar: A QAR100 (Dh100–105) e-visa offers a 30-day stay. Some nationalities may qualify for visa-free entry.

Bahrain: Costs vary — BD29 (Dh284) for a single-entry and BD77 (Dh756) for a three-month multiple-entry permit.

Why prices vary

Visa fees differ due to factors such as entry type, stay duration, and add-ons like travel insurance. Some GCC countries charge lower fees for short visits, while multiple-entry or longer-duration visas cost more. For non-GCC nationals residing in the UAE, eligibility and visa types also depend on residency validity and nationality.

Unified GCC visa: a new model for Gulf travel

The Unified GCC Visa aims to simplify movement within the region, much like Europe’s Schengen visa, by allowing seamless entry across member states. For frequent travellers, business visitors, and tourists alike, it could significantly reduce paperwork and total costs.

At the expected range of Dh330–Dh480, the visa would fall mid-way between current Gulf e-visa prices. A multi-country version may cost slightly more but will provide unified access across all six GCC nations.

Until it launches, UAE residents can continue using each country’s e-visa or visa-on-arrival options, ranging from Dh48 in Oman to over Dh750 in Bahrain. Once rolled out, the unified visa could reshape regional travel, turning multi-country Gulf trips into smooth, affordable weekend getaways.