H-1B Visa to end? No problem: These 9 visas are faster, easier and open to Indians now

The H-1B visa has long been the most sought-after gateway for Indian techies and professionals eyeing a career in the United States. But with President Donald Trump’s administration moving toward stricter immigration rules, and floating the possibility of suspending or heavily restricting the H-1B programme, thousands of Indians may need to look beyond America.

In his first term, Trump attempted to curb the programme, citing “abuse” by outsourcing firms and the need to “protect American workers.” Now, amid his second term, stricter rules are being proposed, including limiting visa durations, increasing background checks, and a sharper focus on reducing foreign worker dependency in the US economy.

If the H-1B door narrows further, here are the alternatives that Indians can realistically explore:

Canada: Global Talent Stream & Express Entry

Canada’s Global Talent Stream (GTS) offers fast-track two-week work permits for high-demand roles in IT, engineering, and science. Alongside this, the Express Entry system, based on a points model, enables skilled Indians to qualify for permanent residency without needing a job offer. With higher acceptance rates and family-friendly policies, Canada remains the closest rival to the US for skilled Indian migrants.

Australia: Skilled Migration Pathways

Australia offers multiple visas, such as Subclass 189, 190, and 482, covering IT, healthcare, and engineering jobs. Unlike H-1B, these visas are not lottery-based and provide clear pathways to permanent residency. Skilled migrants can settle independently, without requiring employer sponsorship.

Germany & the EU: Blue Card Advantage

Germany’s EU Blue Card is among the most attractive European options, granting residency to highly skilled workers who meet a salary threshold. The Job Seeker Visa also allows Indians to enter Germany for six months to look for employment, bypassing the unpredictability of the H-1B lottery. Other countries like Malta and Luxembourg are also opening up to skilled IT and finance professionals.

United States: Other Routes Beyond H-1B

Even within the US, Indians have alternatives:

O-1 Visa for individuals with “extraordinary ability” in STEM, arts, or business.

L-1 Visa for intra-company transfers, ideal for employees of multinationals.

EB-2 NIW (National Interest Waiver), which allows highly educated professionals to self-petition for a green card without employer sponsorship.

Cap-exempt H-1Bs available for academia, nonprofit, or research roles.

Middle East & Asia: UAE and Singapore

The UAE’s Green and Golden Visa programmes are popular with skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and freelancers. These visas offer long-term residency, quick processing, and no language test requirements. Similarly, Singapore’s Employment Pass remains a sought-after option for IT and engineering roles, given its robust demand for skilled talent.

New Zealand and Remote Work Options

New Zealand’s Skilled Migrant Visa offers points-based selection and a direct path to residency, particularly in healthcare and IT sectors. At the same time, a growing number of countries now provide remote work visas, enabling Indians to work globally without relocating permanently.

Why These Alternatives Beat H-1B for Some

Unlike the H-1B, these programmes are often merit-based rather than lottery-driven, come with faster processing times, and offer smoother paths to permanent residency. Family-friendly policies, better settlement opportunities, and reduced dependency on employer sponsorship make them appealing for Indians who want long-term stability.