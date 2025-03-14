Immigration Index 2025: This country tops as best place for relocation for migrants

The index was created by Remitly, a digital remittance platform based in the United States, and assessed 82 countries based on 24 key factors impacting the lives of immigrants. These factors included healthcare, job opportunities, living costs, connectivity, transportation, security, well-being, banking services, and the presence of migrant communities. Each country received a total score out of 100.

Amid tightening immigration policies in the US and worldwide, particularly for individuals considering relocating to an alternative country, this index can be helpful while considering a change.

Iceland claimed the top spot on the list with a score of 58.4. Known for its breathtaking landscapes and excellent happiness index, Iceland excelled in safety, digital connectivity, banking accessibility, and environmental sustainability.

The country's strong focus on climate action and use of renewable energy sources, including geothermal and hydropower, were key factors in its high ranking, making it a desirable destination for environmentally conscious individuals looking to relocate.

"Scoring highly for its access to banking, happiness levels, connectivity and safety levels, Iceland has way more to offer than its enchanting natural beauty... It's the perfect destination for relocating, with the country offering some of the highest minimum wage rates and annual salaries globally," Remitly noted.

Switzerland and Luxembourg ranked second and third on the list, with scores of 55.8 and 55.7, respectively.

Other nations listed in the top 10 rankings are Norway (53.7), United Arab Emirates (52.5), Ireland (52.4), United States (52.2), Denmark (52), Netherlands (52), and Australia (51.7). Meanwhile, the United Kingdom achieved a score of 46.5, placing it in the 19th position.

India was ranked 75th among South Asian nations with a score of 30.5. China held the 41st position with a score of 36.1, followed by Bangladesh at 68th with a score of 31.5, and Pakistan at 72nd with a score of 30.9.