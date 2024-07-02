India announces new visa initiative for Malaysian Travelers with 'No visa fees'

In a fresh move to boost tourism in India, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur has announced a new visa initiative for Malaysian travellers coming to India. As per the new initiative, Malaysian nationals will be granted a 30-day e-tourist visa with a provision for double entry on a no-gratis basis (no visa fees).

The initiative has already come into effect on July 1 and is extended till June 30, 2025. The tourist visa can be applied online through the official government website indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html

According to the release, only the e-Tourist visa has no visa fees, actually. However, all other e-visa categories like e-Business, e-Conference, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant, e-Ayush, e-Emergency etc. Existing rules on the exiting visas will continue as they are.

Previously, applying for an e-visa required Malaysians to pay RM465 (US$98).

According to the commission, applications may be submitted online via the Indian visa site, and if granted, the visa must be utilised within 120 days.

Similar to Thailand, Malaysia has been attempting to draw tourists from the nation with the largest population in the world.

Indian passport holders can now enter Malaysia for up to 30 days without a visa.