India expedites Chinese visa processing in response to delayed imports and business concerns

In a bid to reduce visa processing time to just 30 days from the current five months, the Indian government is collaborating closely with the Home and External Affairs ministries to streamline visa regulations for Chinese technicians.

This initiative follows vocal concerns from businesses that existing restrictions are impeding India's ambition to emerge as a prominent manufacturing hub.

Sources who are confidential to the matter revealed to Bloomberg that the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is actively developing a comprehensive framework to facilitate expedited visas for engineers and technicians essential for installing Chinese-manufactured machinery in Indian industrial setups.

The move comes in the wake of stringent measures implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration against China after a fatal border conflict in 2020, which significantly strained bilateral relations.

These measures included prohibiting several Chinese mobile applications, a slowdown in approvals for Chinese investments and visas, and a reduction in the number of direct flights connecting the two countries.

In a notable shift, data from local media sources indicates a drastic decline in the issuance of visas to Chinese nationals by India, with approximately 2,000 visas granted in 2024 compared to about 200,000 visas issued before the onset of the pandemic in 2019.

Now, in an effort to simplify the cumbersome visa procedures, reports suggest that the government is contemplating reforms to enable companies in specified sectors that receive governmental subsidies to apply for business visas to accommodate Chinese employees.

At present, only manufacturing firms approved under incentive schemes are eligible to seek such visas, while others are required to navigate more intricate employment permit formalities involving extensive documentation.

India's heavy dependence on imports from China, particularly machinery crucial for manufacturing operations, underscores the importance of Chinese engineers for installation, maintenance, and operational training within Indian facilities.

Stakeholders in the business community have voiced apprehensions that the government's stringent stance vis-a-vis Beijing is undercutting India's manufacturing drive and undermining substantial subsidies extended to electronics, automotive, and pharmaceutical sectors.