Indian travellers may face tighter restrictions on global mobility this year. The 2025 Henley Passport Index places India at 85th, down five places from 2024, granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 57 destinations. Last year, Indian passport holders could enter 62 countries without a pre-approved visa. India’s best ranking came in 2006, when it stood at 71st globally.

Advertisement

What is the Henley Passport Index

The Henley Passport Index ranks the world’s passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa beforehand. Compiled using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the index compares 199 passports across 227 destinations, offering a snapshot of international travel freedom and diplomatic reach. Updated monthly by Henley & Partners, it serves as a key benchmark for global mobility.

Countries Indian citizens can visit visa-free or on arrival

Despite the drop in ranking, Indian passport holders can still enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to several destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.

Angola Barbados Bhutan Bolivia (Visa on Arrival) British Virgin Islands Burundi (Visa on Arrival) Cambodia (Visa on Arrival) Cape Verde Islands (Visa on Arrival) Comoro Islands (Visa on Arrival) Cook Islands Djibouti (Visa on Arrival) Dominica Ethiopia (Visa on Arrival) Fiji Grenada Guinea-Bissau (Visa on Arrival) Haiti Indonesia (Visa on Arrival) Iran Jamaica Jordan (Visa on Arrival) Kazakhstan Kenya (Electronic Travel Authorization) Kiribati Laos (Visa on Arrival) Macao (SAR China) Madagascar (Visa on Arrival) Malaysia Maldives Marshall Islands (Visa on Arrival) Mauritius Micronesia Mongolia (Visa on Arrival) Montserrat Mozambique (Visa on Arrival) Myanmar (Visa on Arrival) Nepal Niue (Visa on Arrival) Palau Islands (Visa on Arrival) Philippines Qatar (Visa on Arrival) Rwanda Samoa (Visa on Arrival) Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone (Visa on Arrival) Sri Lanka (Visa on Arrival) St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia (Visa on Arrival) St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tanzania (Visa on Arrival) Thailand Timor-Leste (Visa on Arrival) Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu (Visa on Arrival) Vanuatu Zimbabwe (Visa on Arrival)

India’s downward movement underscores its ongoing challenge in expanding reciprocal visa agreements, even as its global stature grows in trade and diplomacy. For Indian travellers, it means continued dependence on pre-approved visas for much of Europe, North America, and parts of East Asia.

Advertisement

Global rankings: Singapore stays on top

The 2025 list is once again topped by Singapore, whose passport offers access to 193 destinations without a visa. South Korea follows with 190, and Japan ranks third with 189.

At the other end of the index, Afghanistan remains the world’s weakest passport, offering entry to just 24 destinations, followed by Syria (26) and Iraq (29).