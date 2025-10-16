Indian travellers may face tighter restrictions on global mobility this year. The 2025 Henley Passport Index places India at 85th, down five places from 2024, granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 57 destinations. Last year, Indian passport holders could enter 62 countries without a pre-approved visa. India’s best ranking came in 2006, when it stood at 71st globally.
What is the Henley Passport Index
The Henley Passport Index ranks the world’s passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa beforehand. Compiled using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the index compares 199 passports across 227 destinations, offering a snapshot of international travel freedom and diplomatic reach. Updated monthly by Henley & Partners, it serves as a key benchmark for global mobility.
Countries Indian citizens can visit visa-free or on arrival
Despite the drop in ranking, Indian passport holders can still enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to several destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.
India’s downward movement underscores its ongoing challenge in expanding reciprocal visa agreements, even as its global stature grows in trade and diplomacy. For Indian travellers, it means continued dependence on pre-approved visas for much of Europe, North America, and parts of East Asia.
Global rankings: Singapore stays on top
The 2025 list is once again topped by Singapore, whose passport offers access to 193 destinations without a visa. South Korea follows with 190, and Japan ranks third with 189.
At the other end of the index, Afghanistan remains the world’s weakest passport, offering entry to just 24 destinations, followed by Syria (26) and Iraq (29).