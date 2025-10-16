Business Today
India slips to 85th in 2025 Henley Passport Index with visa-free access to just these 57 destinations

Last year, Indian passport holders could enter 62 countries without a pre-approved visa. India’s best ranking came in 2006, when it stood at 71st globally

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 16, 2025 11:58 AM IST
India slips to 85th in 2025 Henley Passport Index with visa-free access to just these 57 destinationsIndia’s global mobility dips: 2025 Henley Passport Index ranks India 85th worldwide

Indian travellers may face tighter restrictions on global mobility this year. The 2025 Henley Passport Index places India at 85th, down five places from 2024, granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 57 destinations. Last year, Indian passport holders could enter 62 countries without a pre-approved visa. India’s best ranking came in 2006, when it stood at 71st globally.

What is the Henley Passport Index

The Henley Passport Index ranks the world’s passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa beforehand. Compiled using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the index compares 199 passports across 227 destinations, offering a snapshot of international travel freedom and diplomatic reach. Updated monthly by Henley & Partners, it serves as a key benchmark for global mobility.

Countries Indian citizens can visit visa-free or on arrival

Despite the drop in ranking, Indian passport holders can still enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to several destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.

  1. Angola
  2. Barbados
  3. Bhutan
  4. Bolivia (Visa on Arrival)
  5. British Virgin Islands
  6. Burundi (Visa on Arrival)
  7. Cambodia (Visa on Arrival)
  8. Cape Verde Islands (Visa on Arrival)
  9. Comoro Islands (Visa on Arrival)
  10. Cook Islands
  11. Djibouti (Visa on Arrival)
  12. Dominica
  13. Ethiopia (Visa on Arrival)
  14. Fiji
  15. Grenada
  16. Guinea-Bissau (Visa on Arrival)
  17. Haiti
  18. Indonesia (Visa on Arrival)
  19. Iran
  20. Jamaica
  21. Jordan (Visa on Arrival)
  22. Kazakhstan
  23. Kenya (Electronic Travel Authorization)
  24. Kiribati
  25. Laos (Visa on Arrival)
  26. Macao (SAR China)
  27. Madagascar (Visa on Arrival)
  28. Malaysia
  29. Maldives
  30. Marshall Islands (Visa on Arrival)
  31. Mauritius
  32. Micronesia
  33. Mongolia (Visa on Arrival)
  34. Montserrat
  35. Mozambique (Visa on Arrival)
  36. Myanmar (Visa on Arrival)
  37. Nepal
  38. Niue (Visa on Arrival)
  39. Palau Islands (Visa on Arrival)
  40. Philippines
  41. Qatar (Visa on Arrival)
  42. Rwanda
  43. Samoa (Visa on Arrival)
  44. Senegal
  45. Seychelles
  46. Sierra Leone (Visa on Arrival)
  47. Sri Lanka (Visa on Arrival)
  48. St. Kitts and Nevis
  49. St. Lucia (Visa on Arrival)
  50. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  51. Tanzania (Visa on Arrival)
  52. Thailand
  53. Timor-Leste (Visa on Arrival)
  54. Trinidad and Tobago
  55. Tuvalu (Visa on Arrival)
  56. Vanuatu
  57. Zimbabwe (Visa on Arrival)

India’s downward movement underscores its ongoing challenge in expanding reciprocal visa agreements, even as its global stature grows in trade and diplomacy. For Indian travellers, it means continued dependence on pre-approved visas for much of Europe, North America, and parts of East Asia.

Global rankings: Singapore stays on top

The 2025 list is once again topped by Singapore, whose passport offers access to 193 destinations without a visa. South Korea follows with 190, and Japan ranks third with 189.

At the other end of the index, Afghanistan remains the world’s weakest passport, offering entry to just 24 destinations, followed by Syria (26) and Iraq (29).

Published on: Oct 16, 2025 11:50 AM IST
