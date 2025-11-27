India-UAE push for visa liberalisation as both sides fast-track consular cooperation

India and the United Arab Emirates opened a new round of movement-focused diplomacy on Wednesday, using a meeting of the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs (JCCA) in Abu Dhabi to push forward efforts to liberalise visa policies between the two countries. The talks, held against the backdrop of rising travel and stronger economic ties, placed mobility at the centre of the day’s agenda.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides also recorded progress in three other areas: improving information flow and consular access, and expediting cooperation on mutual legal assistance and extradition cases. The MEA said the discussions advanced “in four key areas including liberalisation of visa policies,” underscoring the broad scope of the committee’s work.

“The meeting took place in an atmosphere of traditional warmth and cooperation that characterises the historic and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE,” the statement added.

India conveyed its appreciation for the support extended by UAE authorities to the large Indian community living in the Emirates, describing the diaspora as a “vital bridge” in the relationship. Both countries, the MEA said, “reaffirmed their commitment in ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of their citizens living in each other's countries.”

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2015 visit elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, India and the UAE have seen a steady rise in trade and people-to-people engagement. That momentum accelerated after New Delhi and Abu Dhabi signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement in 2022, deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.

