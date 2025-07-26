Indian F-1 visas down 44% in 2025; US sees surge in student interest from new regions

Fewer Indian students are heading to the United States in 2025, even as student visa numbers rise sharply in countries like Zimbabwe, Vietnam, and Pakistan. New data released by the US Department of State shows a significant reshaping of international student inflows, with a broader geographical spread but lower overall volumes.

Between October 2024 and March 2025, the US issued nearly 89,000 F-1 student visas globally, a 15% drop compared to the same period in the previous year, according to a report by Apply Board. The most notable decline came from India, where visa approvals fell 44%. Despite this, India remained the top source of international students to the US, with 14,700 F-1 visas issued.

China followed with 11,000 visas, maintaining levels similar to past years. But the real shift lay in the diversity of source countries.

Here’s how key countries performed in terms of year-on-year F-1 visa change in the first half of FY2025:

Country % Change (Oct 2024–Mar 2025) Zimbabwe 1.62 Pakistan 0.443 Colombia 0.228 Bangladesh 0.201 Vietnam 0.2 Saudi Arabia 0.068 Germany 0.038 India −44%

Visa growth in several of these countries—particularly Zimbabwe and Vietnam—reflects a broader interest in US education beyond traditional markets.

The decline in Indian student visas has been attributed to administrative hurdles and stricter vetting processes. According to the Apply Board report, “longer processing times, limited appointment availability, and increased social media screening introduced in May and June 2025” played a key role. A temporary suspension of new appointments further exacerbated the delays.

This pattern isn’t isolated to the US. Indian student visa applications fell in Australia by 20%, while Canada recorded a 57% drop in Indian study permits during 2024—signalling a more cautious outlook among Indian applicants.

Though overall volumes are down, the US is witnessing a structural change in its student mix, with emerging regions now contributing more significantly to international enrolments.