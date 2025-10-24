Indian travellers have fewer visa-free destinations to choose from in 2025.
According to the latest Henley Passport Index, India now ranks 85th globally, down five places from 2024, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 57 destinations. Last year, Indian passport holders could enter 62 countries without a pre-approved visa. India’s best position came in 2006, when it was ranked 71st.
What is the Henley Passport Index
The Henley Passport Index, compiled by Henley & Partners using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), ranks 199 passports based on how many destinations their holders can access without a visa. The 2025 edition reflects ongoing diplomatic and policy shifts, offering a snapshot of global mobility and international reach.
Where Indians can travel without a visa
Despite the dip in rankings, Indian citizens can still travel freely or obtain visas on arrival across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.
Visa-free or visa-on-arrival countries for Indian passport holders in 2025 include:
Why India slipped
India’s decline reflects its continued struggle to secure reciprocal visa arrangements, even as its global influence grows in trade and diplomacy.
While India has improved bilateral ties with regions like the Gulf and Southeast Asia, travel to Europe, North America, and East Asia remains heavily restricted, with long visa processing times and complex documentation requirements.
Global snapshot: Singapore stays at the top
The 2025 index is once again led by Singapore, whose citizens can visit 193 destinations visa-free, followed by South Korea (190) and Japan (189).
At the bottom, Afghanistan ranks last with visa-free access to just 24 destinations, followed by Syria (26) and Iraq (29).
India’s lower mobility score underscores the gap between its growing diplomatic clout and the limited travel freedom its citizens enjoy — a contrast that may become a key talking point in future global negotiations on reciprocal visa access.