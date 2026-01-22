Indian tourists can now visit these 7 countries with a valid Japan visa

As global travel rebounds and borders ease, visa strength is emerging as a decisive advantage for international mobility. One such edge comes with a valid Japanese visa. Widely regarded as one of the world’s strongest travel permits, a Japan visa allows Indian citizens to enter several other countries without applying for separate visas, significantly cutting paperwork, cost, and planning time.

Advertisement

Indian passport holders with a valid Japan visa can travel to select destinations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America, subject to country-specific conditions. Here is a closer look at where Indians can travel using a Japanese visa, along with stay limits and entry requirements.

Countries Indians can visit with a Japanese visa

Georgia

Located at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and West Asia, Georgia offers mountain landscapes, historic towns and Black Sea beaches. It is one of the European gateways open to Indian travellers holding a Japan visa.

Stay duration: Up to 90 days within 180 days

Requirements: Valid Japan visa and passport

Singapore

A popular transit and short-stay destination, Singapore allows Indian travellers with a Japan visa to stop over without the hassle of applying for an additional visa.

Advertisement

Stay duration: Up to 96 hours

Requirements: Valid Japan visa with at least one month validity and confirmed onward flight

Philippines

Known for its beaches and island destinations, the Philippines is accessible to Indian travellers holding a Japanese visa.

Stay duration: Up to 14 days, extendable by 7 days

Requirements: Valid passport, Japan visa, and return or onward ticket

United Arab Emirates

A major destination for Indian travellers, the UAE offers visa on arrival to Japan visa holders, enabling access to cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Stay duration: 4 to 60 days

Requirements: Passport with at least six months validity and valid Japan visa

Montenegro

Situated in the Balkans, Montenegro is known for its medieval towns and Adriatic coastline and allows entry to Indian travellers with a Japanese visa.

Advertisement

Stay duration: Up to 30 days

Requirements: Valid passport and Japan visa

Taiwan

Taiwan offers a blend of modern cities and natural attractions and permits entry to Indian travellers holding a Japanese visa, subject to additional documentation.

Stay duration: Up to 14 days

Requirements: Valid Japan visa, proof of entry into Japan, return ticket, and ROC Travel Authorization Certificate

Mexico

A favourite among Indian tourists, Mexico allows extended stays for travellers holding a Japanese visa.