Indian tourists can now visit this country with a free-entry visa, check details here

With implementation in progress, Indian tourists will soon be able to visit Indonesia with a free entry visa. The move comes in response to Indonesia's efforts to boost the tourism sector and, hence, the nation's economy. The Asian nation is thus planning to allow tourists from 20 nations, including India to enter Indonesia with a free-entry visa.

Related Articles

Tourism minister of Indonesia, Sandiaga Uno, made the announcement last week that the initiative to relax and grow the visa-free policy is in the works. The strategy will be finalised "before the change of government in October 2024," he promised reporters.

Free entrance visas to these 20 nations, according to Minister Uno, are anticipated to boost international visitor arrivals, which would have a multiplier effect on the economy. The objectives of this project are to encourage investment, increase domestic consumption, and aid in the growth of the digital economy.

The 20 countries are:

Australia

China (PRC)

India

South Korea

USA

UK

France

Germany

Qatar

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

The Netherlands

Japan

Russia

Taiwan

New Zealand

Italy

Spain

Plus

2 unspecified Middle Eastern countries

The ASEAN member nations who at present qualify for visa=free entry to Indonesia are:

Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, any Indian tourist travelling to Indonesia had to spend about Rs 75,151 per person. Now, they are spending approximately Rs 1,33,601.

Tourist Visas Options in Indonesia

Type B1:

- Duration: 30 days

- Extension: Up to 30 days possible

- Fee: Rp500,000 (Rs 2,557)

- Permitted Activities: Tourism, visiting friends or family, attending meetings, conventions, exhibitions, yachting

- Requirements: Valid passport (minimum 6 months validity), outbound ticket from Indonesia

Type D1 (1 year):

- Duration: 60 days per entry

- Fee: IDR 3,000,000 or Rs 15,344 (for one year)

- Permitted Activities: Meetings, conventions, tourism, visiting friends or family

- Requirements: Valid passport (minimum 6 months validity), proof of living expenses, recent colour photograph, supporting documents

Type D1 (2 years):

- Duration: 60 days per entry

- Fee: IDR 6,000,000 or Rs 30,689 (for two years)

- Permitted Activities: Same as Type D1 (1 Year)

- Requirements: Same as Type D1 (1 Year)

Type D1 (5 years):

- Duration: 60 days per entry

- Fee: IDR 15,000,000 or Rs 76,723 (for five years)

- Permitted Activities: Same as Type D1 (1 Year)

- Requirements: Same as Type D1 (1 Year)

