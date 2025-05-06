Indians can now travel to these 58 countries without a visa- Check full list here

India’s passport has slipped one rank in the global mobility chart this year, making it slightly harder for Indian travellers to access visa-free destinations. According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, India now ranks 81st, down from 80th in 2024, limiting hassle-free entry to just 58 countries, many of which, however, still offer rich cultural experiences and stunning natural landscapes.

The latest data from the Henley Passport Index reveals that the Indian passport allows visa-free access to 58 countries in 2025. While Indian travellers still need a visa for the US, UK, or most of Europe, there remains a robust list of destinations open for spontaneous, visa-free travel.

Among the more popular destinations where Indian passport holders can travel without a visa are Indonesia, Mauritius, Kenya, Maldives, and Thailand. These countries are frequent picks for holidays due to their beaches, cultural attractions, and relatively short flying times from India.

The visa-free list also includes lesser-explored gems such as Laos, Madagascar, Fiji, and Zimbabwe, which are known for wildlife, adventure tourism, and offbeat experiences. Several nations across Africa and Oceania, like Seychelles, Samoa, and the Palau Islands, also extend visa-free access to Indian nationals.

For those seeking a quick getaway to neighbouring regions, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka remain easily accessible. Meanwhile, countries such as Qatar, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Jordan offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access that broadens travel possibilities beyond the usual tourist circuits.

Here is the full list of visa-free countries for Indian passport holders in 2025: