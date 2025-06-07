'Leave the US, get $1,000': New app pays undocumented migrants to go home

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced an unprecedented program offering financial and logistical assistance to foreign nationals residing illegally in the United States—if they voluntarily choose to leave.

The new initiative, rolled out through the CBP Home mobile app, invites undocumented individuals to register for voluntary self-departure. Those who qualify may receive a $1,000 stipend upon confirmed exit and support in arranging travel, including booking tickets and securing necessary documentation.

According to DHS, eligible individuals who submit departure intent through the app and pass vetting will be deprioritized for detention or enforcement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) before their scheduled exit date. The program allows participants to leave “safely, travel normally”—without arrest, detention, or restraints.

Foreign nationals in the United States residing illegally should leave immediately.

The Department of Homeland Security has announced an historic opportunity for foreign nationals who wish to leave the United States, including those unlawfully present.

The app enables users to plan their return home while wrapping up personal, work, or school obligations. DHS says approved departures are expected to occur within 21 days of application approval. Aliens in need of assistance are urged to provide accurate contact details and remain responsive to outreach.

The department emphasizes that this is not amnesty or deferred action but a lawful, orderly path to departure. By volunteering, participants may preserve future eligibility to re-enter the U.S. legally.

For registration and full details, DHS directs users to the CBP Home app via dhs.gov/cbphome.