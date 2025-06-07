'From $100K to ₹10 LPA': Indian techies brace for brutal salary cut after US return

Facing visa expirations and personal reasons, Indian tech workers returning from the U.S. are grappling with a harsh financial and psychological adjustment — slashing six-figure dollar incomes for salaries that barely touch ₹10 lakh a year.

A Reddit post capturing this reality has ignited debate among returnees and aspirants alike. “How are you mentally preparing for this reality check?” asked one user, referencing the stark drop in income when moving back to India after earning U.S. market rates.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The responses cut across frustration, realism, and cautious optimism. Many echoed the view that while $100,000 a year is typical for entry- to mid-level tech jobs in the U.S., it translates to salaries only CEOs or directors command in India.

The timing is no coincidence. A renewed crackdown by the Donald Trump administration on foreign visa holders, including H-1B professionals, is pushing more Indians to consider—or be forced into—a return. Some Redditors pointed out that even a $100,000 salary in the U.S. or a ₹10 lakh salary in India feels “equally depressing” in today’s economic context.

“You need ₹40–50 lakh a year to live decently in Indian metro cities,” one commenter said, emphasizing inflation and lifestyle expectations. Another noted that ₹10 lakh is “less than a fresher’s salary” for those holding advanced degrees.

Advertisement

Still, not all views were bleak. Some highlighted reduced visa stress and family support as reasons to embrace the transition. “I’m at $500K in the U.S. on H-1B. It’ll be a big adjustment if it goes away, but at least in India I won’t be waiting for the next layoff,” one user posted.

Others attempted a cost-of-living comparison. “$100K in New York is roughly like $40K in Delhi — conservatively,” one explained. But many acknowledged the shift would still sting.

As one commenter, a PhD holder, philosophically put it: “Adjustment is part of life. The gap you mentioned is the opportunity you have in India.”