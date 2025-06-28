Major US visa update: USCIS to switch official text alerts to new 'USAIMM' number, details here

In a move to make its digital communications clearer and more secure, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it will adopt a new phone number for sending official text alerts starting July 1, 2025, a change aimed at helping immigrants and applicants more easily identify genuine messages from the agency.

From next month, USCIS will stop using its current SMS number, 468-311 (known as GOV-311), and begin sending texts from 872466, which spells “USAIMM.” In a press statement, as reported by murthy.com, the agency said: “Effective July 1, 2025, USCIS will no longer send text (SMS) messages from the phone number 468-311 (GOV-311). Our new number will be 872466 (USAIMM).”

The new number reflects USCIS’s focus on immigration services and is intended to help applicants distinguish legitimate notifications from scams or spam messages.

The agency urged users to save the new number in their contacts to avoid missing important updates, noting that there’s no change in the type of information shared via text. People who rely on text messages for updates—including case status alerts, appointment reminders, and other notifications—should remain vigilant during the transition.

USCIS advised, “The change is important for people who receive text updates from USCIS, such as case status alerts, appointment reminders or other notifications.”

While emphasising the technical change in its communication channels, USCIS also reiterated its firm stance on legal compliance for immigrants. In a separate post on X (formerly Twitter), the agency issued a blunt warning about the consequences of criminal behavior for visa holders and green card recipients.

The USCIS post read, “Green cards and visas will be revoked if an alien breaks the law.”

The agency elaborated further, “Coming to America and receiving a visa or green card is a privilege. Our laws and values must be respected. If you advocate for violence, endorse or support terrorist activity, or encourage others to do so, you are no longer eligible to stay in the U.S.”

This message serves as a stark reminder that staying in the US remains a conditional privilege rather than an automatic right—and underscores how immigration status can be revoked for those convicted of serious offenses, including activities linked to terrorism.