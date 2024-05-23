Massive drop in visa applications for UK healthcare sector after govt crackdown on India workers

The recent crackdown on family visas by the UK government has resulted in a significant decline in healthcare worker visa applications. According to the UK Home Office, there has been a 76% decrease in healthcare worker visa applications and a 58% drop in family dependents compared to the previous year.

Related Articles

Indian nationals constituted the majority of health and care visa grants in 2023. Despite this, many Indian healthcare workers in the UK are facing deportation, as they struggle to find new jobs that comply with the stringent visa regulations within a limited timeframe.

The UK government justifies the new healthcare visa restrictions as necessary to manage immigration and safeguard the interests of British workers.

In addition to the healthcare visas, the tightening of student visas has also resulted in a significant decline in international students bringing their families to the UK. The first four months of 2024 witnessed a 79 percent decrease in student-dependent visa applications.

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly emphasised the importance of these changes, stating that they are crucial for controlling migration and prioritizing the needs of British citizens.

The current government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aims to showcase a decline in immigration numbers ahead of the upcoming general election. India, being a key source of healthcare workers, has been particularly affected by these new regulations.

An online petition urging the UK government to address this issue has garnered nearly 10,000 signatures, triggering the government's obligation to respond. The affected workers, who were lured to the UK under false pretenses with promises of nonexistent jobs or inadequate wages, are now in a difficult situation.

As the UK continues to tighten its immigration policies, concerns have been raised about the potential adverse impact on its reputation as a preferred destination for international students.

