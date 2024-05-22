UK PM takes back the plan for radical crackdown on 'Graduate Visas' amid Cabinet opposition

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is anticipated to take a step back on his proposal for a sweeping crackdown on graduate visas enabling overseas students to work in the UK for up to two years post-graduation. This decision follows heavy opposition from key cabinet members, who raised concerns about the potential negative impacts on universities and the economy.

Initially, Sunak had planned to implement drastic measures to restrict or eliminate the graduate visa route, aiming to lower migration numbers. However, reports indicate that the Prime Minister is now leaning towards more moderate reforms centred around closing loopholes and preventing abuse of the immigration system.

One proposed reform includes cracking down on recruitment agents marketing British degree courses abroad. Penalties may be imposed on agents failing to deliver the type of students they promise, as the Financial Times reported. Additionally, foreign students looking to stay in the UK through the graduate visa route could face compulsory English tests, with universities and colleges at risk of losing their license to recruit overseas if they have high dropout rates, according to the Sun.

The shift in Sunak's stance can be credited to interventions by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Home Secretary James Cleverly and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan. These officials argued against the more drastic measures, emphasising the negative consequences for universities and the economy.

The anticipated announcement of the proposed reforms is expected to coincide with the release of the Office for National Statistics' quarterly net migration figures. Meanwhile, Indian students and alumni in the UK have been vocal in advocating for the retention of graduate visas, dismissing claims that these visas merely serve as "Deliveroo visas" for low-wage gig economy jobs.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) penned a letter to the Prime Minister underscoring the critical role of the graduate visa route in maintaining the UK's appeal as an international student destination.

Indian students constitute a substantial portion of UK international students, with over 40 percent of all graduate visas held by them. NISAU chair rejected the notion of diminishing the efforts of young individuals to mere "Deliveroo visas," highlighting the aspirations and financial commitments these students bring to the UK education system.