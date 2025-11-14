Business Today
Mexico announces sharp increases in immigration fees, set to take effect in 2026

Mexico announces sharp increases in immigration fees, set to take effect in 2026

The changes, outlined in the Diario Oficial de la Federación, will impact various immigration procedures handled by the National Migration Institute (INM)

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2025 1:39 PM IST
Mexico announces sharp increases in immigration fees, set to take effect in 2026Sharp rise in immigration fees set for January 2026 in Mexico, affecting foreign nationals

 

The Mexican government has officially introduced its annual updates to the Ley Federal de Derechos (Federal Fees Law), which will bring considerable increases to immigration fees starting January 1, 2026, according to El Expat Insider Mexico. The changes, outlined in the Diario Oficial de la Federación, will impact various immigration procedures handled by the National Migration Institute (INM).

Advertisement

Some of the most significant fee hikes include:

  • Visitor (no work authorization): Increasing from $860 MXN in 2025 to $983 MXN in 2026, marking a 19.97% increase.

  • Temporary Resident (1 year): Rising from $5,328 MXN to $11,140.74 MXN, a 109.09% increase.

  • Temporary Resident (2 years): Increasing from $7,984 MXN to $16,693.36 MXN, a 109.09% rise.

  • Temporary Resident (3 years): From $10,112 MXN to $21,142.58 MXN, a 109.08% increase.

  • Temporary Resident (4 years): Going up from $11,984 MXN to $25,057.82 MXN, a 109.09% rise.

  • Permanent Residency: Increasing from $6,494 MXN to $13,578.96 MXN, a 109.09% rise.

These changes reflect broader inflation adjustments and bring the fees in line with increases across various government service categories for 2026. The hikes are particularly steep in the temporary and permanent residency categories, making immigration-related costs a more significant budget consideration for foreign nationals and employers alike.

Advertisement

Key implications of the fee changes

The new fees will apply to all applications submitted on or after January 1, 2026, regardless of when the documentation was prepared. However, a 50% reduction in fees will be available for certain categories of temporary and permanent residents, provided they meet specific eligibility requirements under the 2026 reform. The INM has not yet released formal details about the application process or documentation for obtaining this reduction, but further clarification is expected in the coming months.

Published on: Nov 14, 2025 1:39 PM IST
