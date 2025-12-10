'How can flight rates jump to ₹35,000-39,000?': Delhi HC on sharp rise in airfares during IndiGo crisis

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the sharp spike in airfares, noting that the tickets usually available for ₹5,000 rose to ₹30,000-35,000 during the ongoing IndiGo flights chaos. Due to operational disruptions at IndiGo, the domestic airfares soared massively across busy sectors, including Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Bengaluru, prompting the government to impose fare caps across all domestic routes.

"If there were a crisis, how could other airlines be allowed to take advantage? How can fares jump to ₹35,000–39,000? How could other carriers start charging these amounts? How can this happen?” the Bench was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Responding to the bench, ASG Chetan Sharma said that the statutory mechanism is totally in place. He further informed the High Court that the Centre was aiming to implement the FDTL rules for a long time, but the low-cost carrier sought extensions for the July and November phases before the judge.

“This is the first time the Ministry has intervened. We have capped the fares; this cap itself is a stringent regulatory action,” he said. ASG further informed the high court that a show-cause notice was issued to the airline, which "offered a profuse apology" in its reply.

Following this, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice questioned the government's oversight.

“If they failed, what action did you take? You allowed the situation to reach this point," the Delhi High Court Chief Justice said. The high court said that the issue is not just about inconvenience but also involves economic loss and systemic failures.

Questioning the government on the action taken to safeguard passengers, the court said, "What action has been taken to compensate passengers? How are you ensuring that airline staff behave responsibly?"

IndiGo has been facing operational disruptions at major airports across the country for more than a week after the new flight duty time limitations (FDTL) rules came into effect. As of Wednesday morning, more than 150 flights were cancelled at major airports across the country.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers. The DGCA has asked Elbers to be present on December 11 at 3 pm with comprehensive data and updates on the airline's operations, sources told India Today.