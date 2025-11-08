New Zealand expands student visa working hours under new education plan: Check all details

New Zealand’s updated student visa rules have officially come into effect, expanding work rights for international students as part of the government’s International Education Going for Growth Plan. From November 3, 2025, eligible students can now work up to 25 hours a week, an increase from the previous 20-hour limit. The policy also extends in-study work rights to all tertiary students on approved exchange or Study Abroad programmes, including one-semester courses.

The immigration changes, now in force, aim to strengthen New Zealand’s international education sector by promoting sustainable growth, maintaining academic quality, and addressing workforce shortages while managing immigration risks.

From 20 to 25 hours for everyone

Under the new rules, tertiary and secondary school students with valid study visas can work up to 25 hours weekly during the academic term. The change applies to all new student visas granted from November 3, even if the application was filed earlier. Students currently holding visas with a 20-hour work condition can apply for a variation of conditions or a new student visa to take advantage of the additional hours.

Most student visas already allow full-time work during scheduled breaks such as summer holidays. Students whose current visas include this provision can wait until after summer to apply for the variation, provided their visas remain valid. School students in Years 12 and 13 will continue to require parental and school approval to work during the academic year.

According to official data, there are currently 40,987 student visa holders with in-study work rights in New Zealand. Of these, 29,790 visas are due to expire by March 31, 2026, while 11,197 remain valid beyond that date. Immigration officials expect that not all students will immediately seek the 5-hour extension, as some may prefer to include the change in their next visa application rather than pay the NZD 325 variation fee.

The new framework also clarifies visa obligations for students who change education providers or lower their level of study, such applicants must now apply for a new student visa instead of simply modifying existing conditions. Exceptions may apply in cases beyond a student’s control, such as a sudden institutional closure.

In addition to student visa reforms, part-time work rights for dependent child visitor visa holders and Skilled Migrant Category Interim visa holders have also been increased from 20 to 25 hours per week. Eligible applicants can apply through the INZ 1020 Variation of Conditions form available on Immigration New Zealand’s website.