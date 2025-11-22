New Zealand to launch new Business Investor Work Visa offering stay of up to 4 years, with PR options

New Zealand is opening a new pathway for wealthy migrants: a Business Investor Work Visa that launches on November 24, 2025, offering up to four years of residency and a built-in route to permanent settlement.
The program targets global travellers who have long viewed New Zealand’s wildlife, landscapes and culture as reasons to stay on permanently. Under the new scheme, applicants must invest directly in a local business and actively help run it.
The visa offers two investment tracks:
$1 million NZD (about $567,300 USD) for a three-year work-to-residency pathway
$2 million NZD (about $1,134,480 USD) for a fast-tracked one-year route
Both require an additional $12,380 NZD application fee and hands-on involvement in the business. After completing the required period, applicants can apply for an indefinite stay under the Business Investor Resident Visa.
There are conditions: applicants must show at least $500,000 NZD (about $283,700 USD) in personal funds to support themselves and accompanying family members. They must also demonstrate business experience, which the government says includes owning a company with $1 million NZD in annual revenue or five full-time employees.
Restrictions apply to where investments can go. Eligible businesses must be at least five years old, and certain sectors, including gambling, fast food franchises, and tobacco, are off-limits.
How it stacks up against New Zealand’s existing golden visa
The Business Investor Work Visa sits below New Zealand’s premium investment route, the Active Investor Plus Visa, which demands far higher capital:
$5 million NZD for “higher-risk” investments
$10 million NZD for “lower-risk” ones
That program has already drawn strong interest. After the thresholds were lowered earlier this year, 189 investors applied within three months, Reuters reported, with US citizens making up about 45%.
The Active Investor Plus route remains likely for those who prefer not to directly manage a business, whereas the new visa is aimed at investors willing to take a more hands-on role.
More pathways ahead
New Zealand is also expanding options for entrepreneurs. Immigration minister Erica Stanford has said the country is developing a visa for “startup entrepreneurs with scalable, innovative business ideas.”
Meanwhile, remote workers can already enter the country for up to 90 days through a digital nomad visa with no minimum income requirement.
FAQs for new investor visa:
What kind of business can you invest in?
Your chosen business must be:
At least 5 years old
Legally operating in New Zealand
Employing at least 5 full-time staff
Purchasable for at least NZD $1 million (excluding property value & GST)
Offer you 25% ownership or more
You cannot invest in:
- Gambling businesses
- Tobacco-related firms
- Fast-food franchises
- Any business you or your family already own
- Businesses used for previous investor visa applications (last 10 years)
What requirements must YOU meet?
You must be:
55 years or younger
Actively involved in running the business
Able to create at least one full-time job for a New Zealand citizen or resident
Able to speak and understand English
Of good health & character
A fit and proper person (no fraud, no serious legal issues)
Holding 3+ years of acceptable business experience
Acceptable business experience includes:
Running a business or NGO with:
5+ employees, or
NZD $1 million revenue
OR
Senior management role in a firm with:
5+ employees, and
NZD $5 million turnover
Timeline: How the 4-year visa works
First 12 months: Establishment Stage
You MUST:
Purchase the nominated business
Start running it
Provide evidence within 9 months
If not → visa expires at 12 months.
Next 3 years: Operating Stage
Continue running and growing the business
Maintain compliance (employment, taxes, reporting)
Renewal option
If needed, a one-time extension of up to 2 years is available.
What happens after the investment period?
You can apply for the Business Investor Resident Visa if you’ve:
Invested the required amount
Run the business for the required duration
Met job creation + compliance requirements
Partners and dependent children can be included in the residency application later.
What documents will you need?
Passport & photos
Proof of investment funds & lawful earnings
Proof of reserve funds
Business Proposal form
Business valuation by a statutory accountant
Legal due diligence confirmation
Medical exam & chest X-ray
Police certificates (
English test (if required)
Can your family join you?
Yes. You can include:
Your partner
Dependent children
They must meet health and character requirements. English proficiency is only needed at the residency stage.