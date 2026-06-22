No passport or visa appointments in UAE from June 26-30 as Indian Embassy changes service provider

If you have a passport, visa, or attestation application pending in the UAE, the next two weeks matter. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced a change in its outsourced consular service provider, with Al Hind Tours and Travel LLC taking over from July 1, 2026, and a five-day gap in between where no regular appointments will be available at all.

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What's changing and when

Current service providers BLS International and SGIVS Global will stop accepting new applications after June 25. From June 26 to June 30, no regular appointments for passport, visa, or consular services will be available anywhere in the UAE. In a notice issued on Friday, the Embassy advised applicants to plan their submissions accordingly ahead of the transition.

Applications submitted before the transition date will continue to be processed through the existing service centres. From July 1, all new applications will be accepted only through centres operated by Al Hind Tours and Travel.

Emergency services during the gap

For the five days when regular appointments are unavailable, emergency consular services will be handled directly by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai. Applicants requiring urgent assistance can reach out through the following channels:

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Toll-free number: 800 46342

WhatsApp: +971 54 309 0571

Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in

Why the change is happening

The switch follows the Embassy's earlier announcement that Al Hind Tours and Travel LLC had been selected as the new outsourced provider after a tendering and evaluation process. According to the Embassy, arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth handover while maintaining access to essential services across the UAE.

The Embassy has urged members of the Indian community and other applicants to rely on official channels for updates related to passport, visa, and consular services through the transition period.