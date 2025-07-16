No Schengen visa? No problem: Georgia opens doors to Indian tourists with relaxed visa rules

Tired of navigating the Schengen visa maze to visit Europe? There’s a scenic workaround, and it’s called Georgia. Nestled between Europe and Asia, this underrated gem has now made it easier than ever for Indian travellers to explore its stunning landscapes, cultural heritage, and vibrant cities, without a separate visa, if certain conditions are met.

Advertisement

Georgia has updated its visa policy for Indian citizens, allowing visa-free access for those who already hold valid visas or residence permits from the US, UK, Schengen Area, or Japan. According to reports, the move is designed to make the country more accessible to travellers from one of the world's fastest-growing tourism markets.

For Indian passport holders meeting these criteria, this means no extra visa paperwork is needed to enter Georgia, a significant relief for those looking to explore a European-style destination without the delays of the traditional Schengen process.

“It is not just a backup plan for European holidays, but can easily become the main trip,” the update notes.

For Indian travellers who do not meet the visa-exemption criteria, Georgia has simplified its visa application process. The following documents are required:

Advertisement

Passport-sized photograph

Scanned copy of passport’s bio page

Aadhaar-linked contact details and Aadhaar card

PAN card

Financial documents (last six months’ bank statements and past three years’ ITRs)

Proof of employment (salary slip, job letter, or employee ID)

This streamlined checklist is aimed at speeding up approvals while ensuring application transparency.

Authorities in Tbilisi have also issued a clear warning: use only official government portals to apply or get travel information. This advisory comes amid concerns over online scams and unauthorised agents misguiding applicants.

Travel experts say the relaxed visa norms are part of a broader strategy to boost cultural exchange and tourism. Georgia, with its snow-capped mountains, ancient monasteries, thriving wine regions, and cosmopolitan capital Tbilisi, is pitching itself as a gateway to the Caucasus that’s affordable, welcoming, and increasingly popular among Indian travellers.