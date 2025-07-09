No UAE Golden visa for Indians? Nation's authorities deny 'lifetime Rs 23 L visa' claims: Report

The United Arab Emirates has refuted recent claims about offering a “lifetime Golden Visa” to certain nationalities, calling them false and misleading, according to a report by Khaleej Times. On Tuesday, July 8, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) issued a public statement, denouncing what it described as misinformation circulating in “some local and foreign media and websites.”

“All UAE Golden Visa applications are managed exclusively through official government channels within the country, and no internal or external advisory body is considered an approved party in the application process,” the ICP said.

According to the statement, the ICP had observed a press release issued by a consulting office abroad that falsely claimed individuals could apply for a lifetime UAE Golden Visa. The release was picked up by several Indian media organisations and some UAE-based firms and published on Monday, July 7, without validation from competent UAE authorities.

“The categories of golden residence, their conditions and controls are determined in accordance with the UAE laws, legislation and official ministerial decisions,” the authority clarified. Those interested in the UAE Golden Visa were advised to consult only official sources such as the ICP website or smart application.

The ICP further said it would take legal action against the entities responsible for propagating the false claims. “A legal action will be taken against the entities that launched these rumours in an attempt to obtain money from those wishing to live and reside in the UAE by exploiting their dreams and ambitions in a decent life and a safe and stable living,” the authority stated.

Emphasising its commitment to transparency, the ICP urged the public not to fall for fraudulent schemes and to rely solely on verified channels for visa-related information. For accurate guidance, applicants can visit www.icp.gov.ae or call 600522222.