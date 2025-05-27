Philippines is now visa-free for Indians under these new categories; Check requirements 

Indian tourists heading to the Philippines now have more flexibility than ever, with the country offering two new visa-free entry options in addition to its existing e-visa system. The move, confirmed by the Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi, is expected to boost tourist footfall from India, especially among those seeking scenic escapes across the archipelago’s beaches and islands.

Visa-free options now available

As of May 2025, Indian citizens can travel to the Philippines without a visa under two specific categories, based on their eligibility.

1. 14-day visa-free entry

Indian passport holders can stay in the Philippines for up to 14 days for tourism without applying for a visa. However, this category is strictly non-extendable and cannot be converted into another visa type. Entry is permitted through all major airports, seaports, and even cruise terminals.

Eligibility criteria:

Travel must be for tourism purposes only

Passport valid for at least six months beyond the stay

Proof of accommodation and return or onward ticket

No negative immigration history in the Philippines

2. 30-day visa-free entry for AJACSSUK visa/residency holders

Indian citizens holding valid visas or permanent residency from the following countries — Australia, Japan, America, Canada, Schengen states, Singapore, and the United Kingdom — are now eligible for a 30-day visa-free stay.

Conditions include:

Valid visa or PR from any AJACSSUK country

Passport with six-month validity

Confirmed return or onward travel

Clean immigration record in the Philippines

This, too, is a non-extendable, tourism-only provision.

E-visa remains an option

Indian travellers who don’t meet the visa-free eligibility can continue using the e-visa route. The 9(a) Temporary Visitor Visa, available through the official e-visa portal, allows a 30-day single-entry stay.

Documents required: