Under the revised framework, ordinary passport holders from 60 countries — among them the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, all 27 EU member states, China and India — will be eligible for visa-exempt entry for tourism for up to 30 days per visit. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the foreign ministry have said the new rules take effect on September 15, 15 days after the Interior Ministry’s announcements were published in the Gazette.

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What are the new rules?

Under the revised regulations, Indian passport holders can continue to enter Thailand without obtaining a tourist visa, but from September 15 the maximum period of visa-free stay will be reduced to 30 days.

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Travellers planning to stay longer than 30 days must apply for an appropriate visa or use another permitted immigration route, and those planning extended holidays in Thailand after September 15 should ensure they obtain the necessary permission or visa before finalising their travel plans.

Land-border entries tightened

Alongside the 30-day cap, Bangkok is tightening visa-exempt entries via land borders. Reports indicate that visitors using land crossings will generally be limited to two visa-exempt entries per calendar year, a measure aimed at curbing misuse and crime involving foreign nationals. Air and sea arrivals remain governed by the 30-day exemption for the listed 60 countries.

Why the rollback

Thai authorities have framed the change as part of a broader effort to improve immigration oversight and address criminal activities linked to some long-stay foreign visitors, even as tourism remains a key economic pillar. The 60-day visa-free scheme, rolled out in 2024 to boost arrivals, is now being replaced by a more calibrated 30-day exemption.

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Travel agents and airlines are expected to update advisories ahead of the September 15 start date, and tourists with existing long-stay plans are being urged to check eligibility and, if needed, secure visas before the new rules kick in.