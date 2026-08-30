Visa-free travel: Uzbekistan unveils 30-day entry for Indians during PM Modi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tashkent for high-level bilateral talks, and within hours, Uzbekistan transformed its diplomatic outreach into concrete action. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stood alongside Modi to announce a major policy shift: a 30-day visa-free entry regime for all Indian citizens.
The announcement marked a defining moment of PM Modi’s two-day State visit, designed to accelerate cooperation across trade, defense, and regional mobility. Addressing the joint delegation, President Mirziyoyev framed the decision as a natural next step for two rapidly aligning economies.