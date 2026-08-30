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Visa-free travel: Uzbekistan unveils 30-day entry for Indians during PM Modi visit

Visa-free travel: Uzbekistan unveils 30-day entry for Indians during PM Modi visit

The announcement marked a defining moment of PM Modi’s two-day State visit, designed to accelerate cooperation across trade, defense, and regional mobility. Addressing the joint delegation, President Mirziyoyev framed the decision as a natural next step for two rapidly aligning economies. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 30, 2026 7:32 PM IST
Visa-free travel: Uzbekistan unveils 30-day entry for Indians during PM Modi visitThe policy takes effect immediately, easing access for tourists and business leaders while capitalising on the 14 weekly direct flights between the nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tashkent for high-level bilateral talks, and within hours, Uzbekistan transformed its diplomatic outreach into concrete action. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stood alongside Modi to announce a major policy shift: a 30-day visa-free entry regime for all Indian citizens.

The announcement marked a defining moment of PM Modi’s two-day State visit, designed to accelerate cooperation across trade, defense, and regional mobility. Addressing the joint delegation, President Mirziyoyev framed the decision as a natural next step for two rapidly aligning economies.

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"India is our reliable strategic partner. Last year, our bilateral trade exceeded USD 1 billion for the first time. In recent years, the number of joint ventures has increased sevenfold. There are now 14 direct flights between our countries every week," Mirziyoyev said.

The strategic move aims to eliminate entry barriers, encouraging rapid growth across commerce and leisure travel.

"The introduction of a 30-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens will make a significant contribution to the development of people-to-people contacts, tourism, and business exchanges," President Mirziyoyev added.

President Mirziyoyev also highlighted expanding cultural ties, pointing to dedicated centers named after Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi in Tashkent, alongside growing interest in Yoga across the country.

The policy takes effect immediately, easing access for tourists and business leaders while capitalising on the 14 weekly direct flights between the nations. Following his engagements in Tashkent, Prime Minister Modi departs for Bishkek to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

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Published on: Aug 30, 2026 7:32 PM IST
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