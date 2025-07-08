Planning to travel or visit family in Europe? Here’s the full Schengen visa document list for Indians

If you're an Indian citizen planning to visit family or friends in any of the 29 Schengen countries, your visa application will need to be thorough and accurate. Whether you’re visiting a child, a spouse, or a close relative residing in Europe, here's a detailed list of the documents required for a Schengen short-stay visa (Type C) for visiting family or friends.

This checklist applies when submitting your application via VFS Global or directly at a German Mission in India. It is essential to present original documents along with copies, and note that originals may not be returned unless copies are submitted.

Mandatory documents

Schengen Visa Application Form

– Filled online via VIDEX, printed with barcode and signed. Declaration of Truth and Insurance Form

– Two signed declarations: one confirming information is correct, the other confirming valid medical insurance. Valid Passport

– Issued in the last 10 years, valid at least 3 months beyond return date, with 2 blank pages.

– Copy of biometric page, address page, and last page (if Indian passport). Photograph

– Personal letter stating travel purpose, dates, and travel plan.

If invited by family/friends in Schengen Area

Invitation Letter from Host

– Signed letter with address, contact details, duration of stay, and reason for visit.

– Attach passport copy or national ID of host and valid residence permit (if not an EU citizen). Proof of Relationship

– Birth/marriage certificate, OCI card (if applicable), depending on the host's nationality and relationship. Accommodation Proof

– If staying with the host: signed confirmation, proof of address, and ID card copy.

– If staying elsewhere: hotel bookings or rental confirmations.

Proof of financial means

If the trip is self-funded

– Bank statements for last 3 months (stamped), ITR/Form 16 for 2 years. If sponsored by someone in India

– Sponsor letter, passport/residence permit, Verpflichtungserklärung (official sponsorship), relationship proof.

Proof of applicant’s economic status

If employed:

– Salary slips (3 months), employment letter, leave approval, ITR/Form 16, bank statements. If self-employed:

– Company registration, GST number, ITR/Form 16, bank statements. If student:

– Enrolment letter, NOC from institution, bank statements. If retired or unemployed:

– Pension proof or income via property; otherwise, show personal bank statements.

Additional documentation

Proof of civil status

– Marriage, divorce, birth or death certificates as applicable. Flight Reservation Travel Insurance

– Valid in Schengen area with €30,000 minimum coverage. Must be from an approved Indian insurance provider (see list).

For minor applicants

Minor-specific documents

– Signed forms from both parents, birth certificate, passport copies of parents, visa copy if parent is travelling.

– If minor travels alone: Notarised parental consent, custody proof if applicable.

Other optional documents

You may attach any document that strengthens your application.

If submitted by a representative, authorisation letter and ID proof of that person.

bIf biometric data was collected in the last 59 months, provide month/year.

If not, fingerprints will be taken during submission.

For the most accurate and case-specific requirements, always refer to the official website of the German Missions in India or VFS Global.

Submitting an incomplete application can lead to rejection. Ensure all documents are up to date, properly stamped, and match your itinerary.