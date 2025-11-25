Planning UK travel? You’ll need a digital permit from 2026, here’s what to know

Visitors from 85 countries—including the United States, Canada, and France—will be barred from entering the United Kingdom without digital travel authorization starting February 25, 2026, the UK Home Office has announced.

Under new immigration rules, travellers must apply for either an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) or an eVisa before boarding flights to the UK. The change is part of the UK’s broader plan to digitise its borders and enhance security while streamlining travel procedures.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“ETAs give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country,” said Mike Tapp, Minister for Migration and Citizenship. “They also ensure the millions we welcome every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience.”

Since its launch in October 2023, over 13.3 million ETA applications have been processed. While the system has so far been applied gradually to allow time for adjustment, it will become mandatory for all eligible nationalities from February 2026.

Airlines will be required to check for a valid ETA or eVisa before allowing passengers to board. Travellers without it risk being denied entry at departure points, not just at the UK border.

The application process is digital. Applicants must use the official UK ETA app to submit personal details and pay a £16 fee. While most receive approval within minutes, the UK government advises applying at least three working days in advance, especially for travellers who may be flagged for additional review.

Advertisement

British and Irish citizens are exempt. However, the UK government strongly urges dual British citizens to carry a valid British passport or certificate of entitlement to avoid travel disruptions.

The UK follows countries like the US and Canada, which already require similar pre-arrival authorisations for visa-exempt visitors.