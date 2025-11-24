Get into Australia without a job: This visa gives Indians PR from day one. Details inside

Dreaming of moving to Australia? If you're an Indian professional with a standout track record, you might now qualify for permanent residency on day one—no job offer, no capital investment, no employer sponsorship needed.

Australia’s newly launched National Innovation Visa (Subclass 858) is making global headlines for turning its immigration model upside down—and Indian professionals are taking notice. Unlike traditional visa pathways that hinge on employer sponsorship or points-based rankings, this fast-track PR route is built for individuals who can prove they are “exceptional” in their field.

Think: founders of VC-backed startups, researchers with patents, tech professionals with global accolades, athletes, or artists with international recognition. If you fall into that category, Australia wants you—not later, but now.

According to investment banker Sarthak Ahuja, who recently broke down the process on LinkedIn, the visa gives you PR status from day one, with no employer invitation required. “It’s very similar to the Dubai Golden Visa by nomination,” he writes. “And it is believed that only 4,000 such nominations are granted annually.”

What’s in it for you?

Free Medicare coverage

Free public education for your children

Freedom to work and live anywhere in Australia

Eligibility to sponsor family under PR

Path to full Australian citizenship

The visa targets high performers in finance, tech, science, research, medicine, sports, and the arts. Australia is especially prioritizing sectors like renewable energy, agritech, health, defence, and fintech—areas where Indian professionals are increasingly building global reputations.

However, getting in isn’t as simple as applying. You’ll need to show proof of exceptional talent: awards, international recognition, leadership in your field, or endorsements by reputed Australian institutions. A company funded by a global investor, a groundbreaking research paper, or a globally patented innovation could make all the difference.