Residing in Japan? You may lose your foreign residency if you fail to follow this rule

Japan is tightening its stance on foreign residents who fail to keep up with public health insurance or pension contributions. Under new proposals, those who fall behind on payments may find themselves unable to renew or change their residency status, according to Japanese public media NHK. Starting in June 2027, the Immigration Services Agency and the welfare ministry plan to incorporate payment records into the residency application screening process.

Foreign nationals living in Japan for three months or more are currently required to enrol in the national pension and health insurance programs. However, the welfare ministry revealed that as of the fiscal year ending March 2025, foreign residents contributed just 49.7% of the pension payments due. Similarly, a survey of 150 local governments indicated that foreign residents paid, on average, only 63% of their health insurance premiums by the end of last year.

The ministry also noted that there have been cases where individuals left Japan without settling their health insurance dues, despite having accessed medical services while residing in the country.

In response to these issues, the government is also considering a new policy that would allow individuals moving to Japan to pay health insurance premiums upfront in a lump sum. This option is expected to be available starting next April, providing a more proactive solution for newcomers.

As the government moves forward with these plans, foreign residents will need to be more diligent in managing their financial obligations if they wish to maintain their residency status.