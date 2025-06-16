Saudi Arabia resumes tourist and Umrah e-visas as post-Hajj travel window opens

Saudi Arabia has reopened its e-visa portal for tourists and Umrah pilgrims, days after concluding the annual Hajj pilgrimage that saw over 1.6 million participants from more than 150 countries. The e-visa system was reactivated on June 10, allowing eligible international travellers to apply online for entry into the Kingdom, the Saudi Tourism Authority said.

In a further easing of travel, visitors holding valid Schengen, UK, or US visas, or those residing in the European Union, United Kingdom, or United States, are now eligible for a visa-on-arrival at Saudi ports of entry, according to Khaleej Times.

The move marks a major reopening for the Kingdom as it gears up for a busy summer tourism season. From the Esports World Cup in Riyadh to coastal retreats and cultural festivals, officials are keen to draw global visitors during what they describe as “one of the most accessible and appealing” times to visit.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that Umrah visa issuance also resumed on June 10, in line with the end of Hajj formalities. Pilgrims who had gathered in Makkah completed the farewell tawaf, marking the final rite of their journey.

Restrictions previously enforced to manage Hajj crowds have now been lifted. From June 11, entry to Makkah has reopened for travellers holding valid religious and travel documents.

Earlier this year, Saudi authorities had suspended the issuance of all types of visas, including Umrah, family visit, and tourist visas, ahead of the Hajj period. April 13 was the final entry date for Umrah pilgrims before the annual pilgrimage commenced.