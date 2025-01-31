Scotland visa: New visa plan aims to bridge gap for international graduates eyeing skilled worker status 

Scotland is making a fresh bid to retain international talent with a proposed visa aimed at graduates who wish to stay and work in the country after completing their studies. The Scottish government has outlined plans for the ‘Scottish Graduate Visa,’ a dedicated pathway designed to help students transition into the workforce while addressing Scotland’s population and economic challenges.

Related Articles

The visa, valid for up to two years, would require graduates to live and work in Scotland, linking them to a Scottish tax code. It is intended to serve as a bridge between the Study and Graduate visas and the Skilled Worker Visa, giving international graduates more time to gain the experience needed to meet the eligibility criteria for skilled jobs.

Currently, for international graduates to secure long-term employment in Scotland, they must qualify for a Skilled Worker visa, which requires sponsorship from an employer with a worker sponsor licence. To be eligible, skilled workers need a confirmed job offer in a role that meets the visa’s requirements and an annual salary of at least £38,700 or the ‘going rate’ for the job — whichever is higher. Certain health and education jobs are exempt from this threshold.

Under the UK government’s immigration framework, the ‘going rate’ varies between £30,960 and £84,100, depending on the specific role. Skilled workers must also earn at least £15.88 per hour based on a 37.5-hour workweek. Discounts apply for workers with a PhD, new entrants to the workforce, or those in occupations on the immigration salary list. In these cases, the salary requirement can drop to a minimum of £30,960.

The Scottish Graduate Visa is positioned as a way to ease this transition for international students, ensuring they gain practical experience before they need to meet the higher salary thresholds required for the Skilled Worker visa. Skilled workers can also take on a second job if their visa conditions permit.

Applicants for the Skilled Worker visa can apply from outside the UK or switch to it from an eligible visa, such as a Student or Graduate visa, if they meet the requirements. Those already on a Skilled Worker visa may apply for an extension from within the UK.

While Scotland has pushed for immigration powers to address its unique workforce needs, migration remains a reserved issue under UK law. Delivering the Scottish Graduate Visa would therefore require the cooperation of the UK government before it could take effect.

The proposal is reminiscent of Scotland’s past attempts to shape its own migration policies. Between 2005 and 2008, the ‘Fresh Talent: Working in Scotland’ scheme provided a tailored post-study work route for international students. That initiative was eventually absorbed into a UK-wide post-study work program, which was later discontinued in 2012.