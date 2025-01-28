38% drop in H-1B visa registrations after US revises selection process: What it means for Indians

The US administration has revamped the H-1B visa selection process, introducing stricter guidelines aimed at ensuring fairness, transparency, and efficiency in recruiting foreign talent. The new rules have led to a 38% drop in registrations compared to the previous year, according to a report by the Times of India.

Under the previous system, multiple employers could submit registrations for the same candidate, effectively increasing their chances of selection. The revised rules, however, allow only one registration per beneficiary, irrespective of the number of employers backing the application. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) emphasized that the changes are designed to curtail manipulative practices and create a level playing field for all applicants.

This fiscal year, USCIS recorded 479,953 registrations, a steep drop from the 758,994 seen in 2024. Of these, 470,342 were deemed eligible. The number of unique beneficiaries fell slightly, from 446,000 in 2024 to approximately 442,000 in 2025. The average number of registrations per beneficiary dropped significantly, from 1.70 to 1.06, highlighting the impact of the rule changes.

H-1B and India: A vital connection

India continues to dominate H-1B visas, with 72.3% of the 386,000 issued in 2023 going to Indian applicants. For many Indian tech professionals, the H-1B visa is a gateway to the US job market. The visa, initially valid for three years, can be extended up to six years, making it a key pathway for skilled workers.

Applicants pay a $10 registration fee to USCIS, but challenges persist beyond the initial registration. Securing consular appointments for document submission has become increasingly competitive. Although all Dropbox submissions for H-1B visas are processed at the US Consulate in Chennai, applicants can submit documents at various visa centers across India.

The rule changes also aim to streamline the renewal process for thousands of H-1B visa holders, potentially easing the appointment bottleneck at US consulates. However, the significant drop in registrations reflects the broader impact of the revised system, raising questions about its long-term implications for both applicants and employers.