Over 7,000 Indian students overstayed their visas in the US in 2023: Report

During a recent hearing before the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, immigration expert Jessica M. Vaughan revealed that over 7,000 students and exchange visitors from India overstayed their visas in the United States in 2023. Vaughan, from the Center for Immigration Studies, urged lawmakers to consider significant reforms to the country’s immigration policies, particularly concerning the H-1B visa program.

Vaughan highlighted that the F and M visa categories, which allow foreign students to study in the U.S., have the highest overstay rates among temporary admission categories. The F-1 visa permits entry for full-time students at accredited institutions, while the M-1 visa is designated for vocational and non-academic programs.

In her testimony, Vaughan noted that Brazil, China, Colombia, and India each had over 2,000 citizens overstaying their student and exchange visas, with India leading the numbers at 7,000. She pointed out that 32 countries have overstay rates exceeding 20 percent.

Vaughan recommended that visa issuance policies be revised to strengthen interior enforcement and ensure that student visa applicants demonstrate a clear intent to return to their home countries after completing their studies.

Additionally, she proposed limiting H-1B visas for specialty occupations to a two-year term, with extensions available only under specific circumstances. Vaughan emphasized that the total number of H-1B visas should not exceed 75,000 annually, including those for non-profit and research sectors. She suggested that if demand exceeds supply, visas should be allocated based on employer salary levels to prioritize higher-skilled workers.

Furthermore, Vaughan argued against the notion of a labour shortage in the U.S., citing millions of working-age Americans who have exited the labour market. She pointed to over two million U.S. STEM degree holders who are unemployed or not working in their field, indicating a need to focus on domestic talent before turning to foreign labor.

In her closing remarks, Vaughan called for an overhaul of visa programs to enhance opportunities for American workers, including banning staffing companies from sponsoring foreign visa workers, as they often replace U.S. workers with cheaper labour and engage in exploitative practices.

The hearing was part of a broader discussion on restoring immigration enforcement in the United States, highlighting the challenges and complexities of managing foreign student and worker visas.

