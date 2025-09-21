'Sindhis left everything during Partition, rebuilt in India': Vembu urges H-1B techies to return

Zoho Corp's Sridhar Vembu on Thursday addressed the panic caused among Indian professionals in the US following the sudden hike in the H-1B visa fee. He urged the tech professionals to make a bold move and return to India.

"I have heard so many accounts from Sindhi friends about how their families had to leave everything and come to India during partition. They rebuilt their lives and Sindhis have done well in India," he wrote on X. "I am sad to say this, but for Indians on an H1-B visa in America, this may be that time. Come back home. It may take 5 years to rebuild your lives but it will make you stronger. Do not live in fear. Make the bold move. You will do well."

Advertisement

Related Articles

I have heard so many accounts from Sindhi friends about how their families had to leave everything and come to India during partition. They rebuilt their lives and Sindhis have done well in India.



I am sad to say this, but for Indians on an H1-B visa in America, this may be that… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 21, 2025

The advisory came in the wake of US President Donald Trump's proclamation, which set a steep fee of USD 100,000 for H-1B specialty occupation visas, triggering widespread confusion and concern.

Immigration attorneys and US tech companies warned visa holders currently abroad for work or vacation that they risked being stranded if they did not return within 24 hours.

Indians constitute roughly 71% of all approved H-1B applications in recent years, according to USCIS. The sudden announcement prompted reports of professionals disembarking from planes at San Francisco International Airport, fearing entry denial. The hike was initially criticized by industry bodies and lawmakers, including Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who described it as a "reckless attempt to cut America off from high-skilled workers."

Advertisement

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had initially stated the fee would be annual, impacting renewals and new applicants alike. However, the White House quickly clarified the fee applies only once and solely to new petitions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later sid that this is not an annual fee.

"It's a one-time fee that applies only to the petition. Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter," she wrote on X. "H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation. This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders. It will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle."

Advertisement

The proclamation, aimed at curbing perceived abuses of the H-1B program, asserted that it was necessary to impose higher costs to ensure that only the most skilled workers are admitted. Trump described the program as a "national security threat" and cited abuses by IT outsourcing companies, arguing that H-1B visas had replaced American workers with cheaper foreign labor.

Industry experts warned that the abrupt implementation could disrupt onshore projects and business continuity for Indian tech services companies. With Indian professionals forming a significant portion of the US tech workforce, the policy has reignited discussions on India’s potential as a professional and entrepreneurial hub.

