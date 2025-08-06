In a move to boost inbound tourism and strengthen diplomatic ties, South Korea will grant visa-free entry to group tourists from China between 29 September 2025 and June 2026, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on Wednesday.

The temporary measure, announced ahead of the October holiday season in China, is aimed at revitalising the domestic tourism sector in the lead-up to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit scheduled for October 31 to November 1 in Gyeongju, southeastern South Korea.

Advertisement

The visa exemption follows China’s decision in November 2024 to offer reciprocal visa waivers to South Koreans and other nationalities. South Korea initially announced plans for the visa-free scheme in March 2025, but has now confirmed the implementation timeline and conditions.

The tourism ministry said the timing would help stimulate the economy while foreign visitor numbers continue to recover post-pandemic. The upcoming APEC summit, expected to feature leaders from 21 economies, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, adds diplomatic significance to the initiative.

Officials also linked the decision to the new administration of President Lee Jae Myung, whose liberal government is expected to foster improved ties with Beijing. The visa waiver is seen as part of a broader effort to deepen bilateral engagement and facilitate people-to-people exchange in the region.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)