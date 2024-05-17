Surge in Schengen Visa applications from India leads to appointment challenges as interview slots fall short

Schengen visa applications from India experienced a significant rise last year, boosting the application numbers to 9.7 lakh, marking a substantial 44 percent increase from the previous year's 6.7 lakh. India secured the second position in terms of the percentage surge in applications, following closely behind China.

However, the surge in demand has led to a concerning issue of insufficient available visa interview slots, causing disruptions to the travel plans of numerous Indian applicants.

Anil Kalsi, Vice President of the Travel Agents Federation of India, highlighted the pressing issue, stating, "Appointments are simply not available with a majority of Schengen countries. If you want to travel to Europe this summer, the earliest appointment date for Germany and Italy is in July. This is making life very difficult for travelers," the TOI reported.

The scarcity of visa interview slots has resulted in frustration among applicants and travel agents, leading to cancellations and unnecessary financial burdens due to the inability to obtain visas in a timely manner.

Emphasising the importance of planning ahead to avoid last-minute setbacks, a spokesperson from visa processing agency VFS Global stressed upon the fact that visa decision timelines are under the discretion of respective foreign missions.

While most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days before the travel date, recent revisions in the Schengen Visa Code now allow applicants to apply for a Schengen visa up to 6 months before their intended travel date. Despite these measures, the ongoing challenge of limited visa interview slots continues to pose a significant hurdle for Indian travelers.

Compounding the issue, the European Union's policy of granting short-term visas to frequent visitors has broadened the challenges faced by travelers. In response to these difficulties, the European Commission recently announced new visa rules aimed at facilitating smoother travel for Indian nationals. Under the updated regulations, Indian citizens now have easier access to long-term Schengen visas with multi-year validity.

The revised visa framework, known as the "visa cascade", enables Indian nationals residing in the country to secure long-term, multiple-entry Schengen visas valid for up to two years. These visas allow holders to travel freely within the Schengen area for short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period. The Schengen area comprises 29 European countries, and the new visa rules aim to streamline the visa application process and enhance travel opportunities for Indian nationals.

